Industry Mourns Loss of Land Mark Products CEO Jason Farrell

MILFORD, Iowa — Land Mark Products Inc. President and CEO Jason Farrell unexpectedly passed away. He was 48.

With more than 30 years of service to Land Mark Products, Farrell mostly recently helped lead the merger of Land Mark Products and Orion Food Systems to build one of the most comprehensive foodservice solutions in the country, Orion Land Mark. The merger was announced earlier this year.

Land Mark manufactures and distributes pizza and sandwich solutions to the retail and foodservice industries since 1977. It has expanded from the c-store industry into grocery, private label, and other markets, and manages the Piccadilly Circus Pizza and Day'N Night Bites brands.

"With his remarkable knowledge of food, convenience retailing business and distribution, he was simply invaluable to the industry," said Keith Kinsey, CEO of Orion Food Systems. "Jason's exceptional work ethic, passionate and long-term commitment to his clients and his desire to always do the right thing was integral to both his personal and professional life. He truly was one of a kind and his presence and friendship will be greatly missed."

Visitation services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, in Milford, where Farrell was a resident.