Industry Roundup: The Top 10 Most-Read Stories of July 2022

NATIONAL REPORT — Last month, readers flocked to news of 7-Eleven's job cuts plus expansion plans from Buc-ee's and Sheetz, among other headlines. In the latest Industry Roundup, we present the top 10 most-read stories for the month of July, based on reader views:

1) 7-Eleven & Speedway Deal Leads to Corporate Restructuring

The company downsized its corporate workforce by eliminating approximately 880 jobs, a move that was part of finalizing its organizational structure more than a year after 7-Eleven completed its acquisition of Enon, Ohio-based Speedway LLC. The job cuts were primarily positions at the convenience retailer's support centers and field support operations in Enon and 7-Eleven's hometown of Irving

2) Title of Largest Buc-ee's Will Return to Texas

The retailer confirmed plans to replace an existing travel center in Luling, Texas, with a more than 75,000-square-foot structure, making it the largest Buc-ee's ever built. The site will eclipse the size of its travel centers in Sevierville, Tenn., and New Braunfels, Texas.

3) Sheetz to Launch Major Expansion in Western Pennsylvania

The convenience store operator plans to double its area footprint with a goal of opening as many as 30 new locations in the region in the next three to five years. Sheetz selected Dallas-based real estate broker CBRE to assist its developer, Pittsburgh's RBG Development, with site selection.

4) Wawa's 2022 Hoagiefest Sweepstakes Goes Virtual

Wawa Inc. offered customers a chance to win one-of-a-kind digital collectible artwork, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and special Hoagiefest swag. The collection is based on the designs and visual elements of past and present Hoagiefest commercial illustrations

5) Kwik Trip Retains Top Spot Among Best U.S. Gas Station Brands

For the second year in a row, the La Crosse-based convenience store and gas station operator took the crown in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

6) FDA Suspends Ban on JUUL Products

On July 6, the Food and Drug Administration put its marketing denial orders (MDOs) for the applications on hold. The decision came less than two weeks after the FDA issued the MDOs and ordered all the vapor company's products removed from the market.

7) FDA Begins Slow Enforcement of Synthetic Nicotine Products

The FDA issued its first two warning letters to companies marketing synthetic nicotine products without its authorization. AZ Swagg Sauce LLC and Electric Smoke Vapor House have listed a combined total of approximately 10,000 products with the FDA. However, neither company submitted a premarket application for its non-tobacco nicotine products by the May 14 deadline as required by the new law, according to the agency.

8) Select Love's Travel Stops to Add Robotic Smoothie Kiosks

The travel center operator will offer customers the opportunity to enjoy fresh smoothies by rolling out Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosks at certain high-volume locations. The smoothie kiosks are the result of a partnership between Blendid, a robotic foodservice solutions leader, and Jamba, a global lifestyle brand leader that serves on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites.

9) Circle K Invests in Ghost Kitchen Startup

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company to the Circle K and Couche-Tard convenience store banners, is part of the latest funding for Kitchen United, a ghost kitchen and restaurant hub technology company. The company's proprietary technology enables customers to order from multiple prepared food and consumer goods brands on the same ticket and with the same delivery driver, all synchronized to maximize quality and payload, and minimize time and expense.

10) Cubby's Puts Foodservice First

For nearly 20 years, Cubby's has been partnering with Godfather's Pizza at its stores. This year, Cubby's made the jump into owning traditional Godfather's Pizza locations. In March, the retailer acquired its first standalone Godfather's Pizza restaurant in its hometown of Omaha.