Inflation Will Continue to Play Pivotal Role in 2024
Overall consumer spending dipped in January due to a decline in spending on goods and lower prices, even though there was a rise in services spending and prices for services were elevated.
In January, the Fed also left interest rates unchanged for the fourth straight time over about seven months. The central bank's Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) said its employment and inflation goals "are moving into better balance" but also that it would not be appropriate to reduce rates until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.
Kleinhenz said he expects the Fed to hold rates steady in March but then cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point either at the FOMC's meeting at the end of April or at its June meeting.
