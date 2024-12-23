Innovation Roadmap: Customer Engagement

NATIONAL REPORT — In the convenience channel, everything begins and ends with the customer experience.

Elements of a shopping experience that might have once been considered "nice-to-haves" have evolved into "must-haves." This means a quality and consistent shopping experience through both physical and digital touchpoints.

"Convenience retail leaders have advanced their engagement capabilities significantly in recent years," remarked Mike Templeton, vice president of digital strategy for NexChapter Inc., an Iowa-based convenience store strategic advisory firm. "Loyalty programs have opened up customer understanding, customer data has enabled targeted messaging, and mobile apps have wrapped all these capabilities into a package that customers prefer. The path to building a relationship with customers has never been more clear."

Today's c-store shoppers are not only open to interacting with retailers digitally but, in many cases, they expect it. Technology continues to be at the center of delivering a personalized guest experience by scaling hospitality to every customer, every day, at every touchpoint.