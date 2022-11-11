Innovation Spotlight: High’s Serves Customers on Their Terms
The new flagship store, which occupies 5,000 square feet of space, serves as the anchor location for Owing Mills' Red Run Commerce Center. The store’s kitchen highlights a wide variety of signature items, such as handmade pizza, hand-breaded chicken, hand-dipped ice cream, and an expanded hot and cold beverage area.
The site also has a first-of-its-kind Carroll Clean car wash, featuring a large vacuum area.
The flagship store is as an extension of the brand’s five-year optimization project, which began in 2019. The goal is to present a fresh, relevant brand and offer across its footprint. High’s has sought to develop a signature point of difference in the marketplace — warm, inviting and delivering a premier experience with a wow factor.
Future High’s stores will have the same size, footprint and offering of the flagship store, but the company is prepared to step into the future with a flexible mindset. “[We] always try to take what we have learned and adjust our concept as needed,” Chivington said.