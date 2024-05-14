Innovative New Products Honored at Annual Sweets & Snacks Expo

The 2024 Most Innovative New Product Awards Winners are:

Strawberry Cake Frosted Cookie — Simply Good Foods Co., Quest Best in Show: Avalanche Peanut Butter Treat — Nerdy Nuts

Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberry Mochi Gummies — Issei Sweet Snacks: Banana Cream Pie Peanut Butter Treat — Nerdy Nuts

"With the Most Innovative New Product Awards, we celebrate the innovation that sets flavor and product trends for the confectionery and snack categories, and, in many ways, carries heavy influence across the entire food industry," said John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, the host organization for Sweets & Snacks Expo.

"As consumers look to confectionery and snacks to enhance special moments, celebratory occasions, holidays and everyday activities, this innovation is more important than ever before. Through these awards, we recognize the manufacturers, retail partners, suppliers and brokers who play a role in delighting consumers across the country and around the world," he added.

The 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo is taking place May 14-16 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. The annual trade show features new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations. The Supplier Showcase and Innovation Awards Ceremony kicked off the gathering on May 13.

The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry.