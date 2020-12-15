Inside the Consumer Mind: The Age Effect

No matter your feelings on mask wearing or the need to social distance, the one thing that most Americans can agree on these days is that their daily lives have been upended since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Changes in work, school and home routines, as well as changes in how consumers are getting the goods they need, have had significant ripple effects on the convenience channel. A new, exclusive c-store shopper study conducted by Convenience Store News to identify and understand the shifts in shopping behavior and frequency happening as a result of the pandemic reveals some interesting generational differences in behavior.