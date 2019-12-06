Inside the Consumer Mind: The Buzz Around Cannabis

Cannabis and CBD, short for cannabidiol, are causing a lot of buzz in the food and beverage industry these days. To date, 10 states and Washington, D.C. have legalized marijuana for recreational use for adults over the age of 21; and the Farm Bill, which was signed into law in December, legalized CBD derived from hemp. CBD is a non-psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant that promises to relax the body without altering the mind like THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Study after study shows consumer interest in legal cannabis and CBD products is growing. Here’s a look at some of the latest consumer insights.