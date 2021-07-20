Inside the Consumer Mind: The CBD Opportunity

Like many product categories, the CBD category took some hits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but several industry insiders believe it’s only a matter of time before CBD regains its rapid momentum. According to the findings of the 2021 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, 28 percent of respondents said they purchased CBD products in the past month, but only 13 percent purchased them at a c-store — a gap that signals opportunity for convenience channel retailers. Other interesting CBD-related findings from the study include: