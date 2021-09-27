Inside the Consumer Mind: Fill It Up

With millions of COVID-19 vaccines administered and consumer confidence growing by the day, Americans demonstrated a strong desire to travel this summer, especially by car. It is estimated that more than 47.7 million Americans traveled over the 2021 Independence Day holiday — the second-highest travel volume on record — and upwards of 91 percent of that travel was by car.

Road trips equate to fuel fill-ups and other business-boosting opportunities for the nation’s convenience stores, gas stations and travel centers. The 2021 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, revealed the following fuel-related insights: