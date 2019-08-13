Inside the Consumer Mind: Getting to Know the C-store Tobacco Buyer

Despite the many challenges of the tobacco business — declining volume, new regulations, legislative scrutiny, and more — it remains a crucial business for convenience store operators. Cigarettes accounted for 28.5 percent of all in-store sales in the convenience channel last year, while other tobacco products (OTP) accounted for 6.84 percent of in-store sales. The c-store tobacco consumer, however, is evolving as new nicotine products continue to hit the market. Here’s a look at some of the latest consumer insights around tobacco purchasing.