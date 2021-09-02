Inside the Consumer Mind: The Rise of the Stay-at-Home Shopper

As health officials hammer home that the safest place to be during the coronavirus pandemic is inside your own house with your own family, new research from Convenience Store News finds that a significant number of convenience store customers are heeding this advice and becoming stay-at-home shoppers. A majority say they are frequenting brick-and-mortar convenience stores less today than before the pandemic. Instead, to get the goods they need, many are shifting to online grocery sites and delivery services. More specifically, the research shows: