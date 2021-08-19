Inside the Consumer Mind: Shedding the Pandemic Pounds

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many lasting changes in consumers’ lives, including expanded waistlines. Spending more time at home, Americans had easy access to their pantries, and many turned to comfort food and indulgent treats to cope with the stress and anxiety of the health crisis. Today, nearly two-thirds of convenience store shoppers consider themselves to be “health-conscious,” according to the findings of the 2021 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month.

Other health-related findings from the study include: