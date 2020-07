With convenience stores selling about 80 percent of the fuel purchased in the United States, it's no surprise that fuel is the top product purchased by c-store shoppers. But what else compels consumers to visit the nation’s nearly 153,000 c-stores? The 2020 Convenience Store News Realities of the Aisle Study, which surveyed 1,500-plus consumers who shop a c-store at least once a month, revealed the following: