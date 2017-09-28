Iowa E15 Retailers Will Go 'Pink at the Pump' in October

JOHNSTON, IOWA — During the month of October, more than 30 Iowa retailers offering E15 fuel will participate in the second annual Pink at the Pump campaign, which raises funds for breast cancer support services and research while increasing consumer awareness about E15.

Participating retailers will donate three cents of every gallon of E15 sold from Oct. 1-31 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and The Hormel Institute. Throughout the month, they will feature pink nozzle guards for E15, pink promotional t-shirts for staff and many other pink point of sale materials.

"During Breast Cancer Awareness Month we often look for ways to help stop this terrible disease," said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) Managing Director Lucy Norton. "By choosing E15 consumers can fight breast cancer right at the gas pump. Ethanol is the world's cleanest source of fuel octane. More clean ethanol means less toxic chemicals are needed to boost octane. And what's better, E15 has an 88 octane rating and is typically priced five to 10 cents less than 87-octane E10."

NBCF provides assistance to and seeks to inspire hope in those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

"NBCF is providing help to those in need at every step of the breast cancer journey thanks to the generosity of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and Iowa Corn," said NBCF Senior Director of Development Danae Johnson. "Their support this Breast Cancer Awareness Month will further our mission of 'Helping Women' Now by providing early detection, education and support services to women across the U.S."

The Hormel Institute is a global research facility with a history of more than 70 years of making significant scientific discoveries on better ways to prevent, detect and treat cancer.

"Thank you to the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and Iowa Corn for supporting The Hormel Institute's cutting-edge breast cancer research — we are proud to say that 100 percent of their donation will go directly to research," said Dr. Zigang Dong, executive director of The Hormel Institute. "We are excited to have Pink at the Pump join our other multi-community Pink events which have raised over $1.12 million for breast cancer research at The Hormel Institute since 2011. Their support will help to fund innovative breast cancer research projects that aim to find new ways to prevent and control this terrible disease."

Pink at the Pump is a joint effort between IRFA and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board in partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation and The Hormel Institute.