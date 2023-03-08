IRI & NPD Unveil New Name and Brand Identity

CHICAGO — Following the successful completion of their merger, Information Resources Inc. (IRI) and The NPD Group (NPD) have rebranded under a new identity: Circana.

IRI and NPD signed a definitive merger agreement in April 2022 and completed the process last August. As reported by Convenience Store News, part of the goal of the merger was to pair NPD's advisory services with IRI's market measurement and technological solutions.

"We are proud to begin this new chapter together as Circana, a name that conveys our 360-degree, full-circle understanding of the consumer and market, and our unique ability to bring clients a complete view of the consumer, store and wallet," said Kirk Perry, president and CEO of Circana. "In today's dynamic global retail and media environment, our value proposition has never been stronger. Circana is undeniably best positioned to advise the world's leading brands and retailers across almost every industry on how to identify opportunity, ignite innovation and grow well into the future."

Circana serves as an advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through advanced analytics, cross-industry data and subject matter expertise, Circana provides insights and research that helps clients unlock business growth.

Leveraging the vast data and expertise of its heritage firms, Circana tracks millions of products spanning more than 2,000 categories across over 500,000 stores in 20 countries, with insights powered technology platform Liquid Data. Circana currently advises almost 7,000 brands and retailers worldwide.

"The combination of IRI and NPD created a category of one. In the months since the merger, we have demonstrated — for our clients and for our team — the immense value of bringing our firms together," said Tod Johnson, chairman of Circana's board of directors. "Moving forward with a unified name and brand signifies that Circana is committed to delivering on the full value of our powerful combination for all of our stakeholders, with a relentless focus on innovation and growth."

The Circana brand was created in partnership with global brand consulting firm Landor & Fitch.