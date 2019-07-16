Irving Oil Welcomes Summer With Fuel Discounts & Giveaways

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Irving Oil is celebrating summer by giving customers the chance to win fuel discounts and other prizes.

From July 3 to Sept. 3, members of the retailer's Irving Rewards loyalty program can swipe their card at the fuel pump or inside the store to receive a digital game ticket via email for their chance to win.

Prizes include a one-in-four chance to win up to 75 cents off per gallon; one grand prize of $10,000 in cash; six prizes of free gas for a year; six prizes of "$500 for you plus $500 for a community organization"; and daily $50 gift card draws.

Customers who have linked their rewards card to Irving Debit Pay or their Irving Energy account have exclusive chances to win free gas for a year.

