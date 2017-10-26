Italian Food & Chicken Fried Steak Give TA Restaurant Group Reason to Celebrate

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Foodservice is the name at the game at TA Restaurant Group.

The TA Restaurant Group cut the ribbon on its first Fazoli's restaurant on Oct. 23. Located on Interstate 84 in Southington, Conn., the restaurant serves a variety of classic Italian dishes, baked pastas, pizza, Submarinos sandwiches, entree salads and desserts.

The dining room accommodates seating for 98 customers and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition to opening new locations, TA Restaurant Group is celebrating food. On Oct. 26, its Petro Iron Skillet Restaurants across the United States will offer its chicken fried steak for $5.99 in honor of Texas Chicken Fried Steak Day. The promotion runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"For chicken fried steak lovers everywhere, this day is a momentous occasion," said John Ponczoch, senior vice president of TA Restaurant Group. "Petro and the Iron Skillet were born in El Paso, Texas, in 1975, and we want to honor our Texas heritage by serving the very best hand-cut, hand-breaded chicken fried steak so folks across America have the opportunity to celebrate the culinary culture of the Lone Star State."

TA Restaurant Group's family casual-dining restaurant Quaker Steak & Lube is also rolling out a "Double Take" promotion on its Custom Built Combo meals. As part of the promo, customers can receive two Custom Built Combo meals for $20.

The "Double Take" offer is available all day, every day at participating Quaker Steak & Lube restaurants.

"At $20 for two Custom Built Combos, two guests can eat very affordably," Ponczoch said. "Or eat one with us and take one to go. Custom Built Combos are also great as group appetizers at football and tailgate parties."

The TA Restaurant Group includes more than 850 quick-service, and full-service restaurants and other food outlets, including 10 proprietary restaurant brands including Quaker Steak & Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.

It is a division of Westlake-based TravelCenters of America LLC, which conducts business in 43 states and Canada, principally under the TA and Petro Stopping Centers travel center brands, and the Minit Mart convenience store brand.