Italian Ice Franchise Unveils Its First Co-Branded C-store Location

ORLANDO — Jeremiah's Italian Ice opened its first ever co-branded convenience store location on June 9.

The Florida-based franchise rolled out the new concept within Tuva Food Hall in Riverview, Fla., to expand its Tampa Bay area footprint to the city.

Located at 8624 U.S. 301, the first of three new locations is owned and operated by Divyesh Patel and his business partners. Patel and his team envisioned the project as a true neighborhood center that includes Tuva Food Hall, an upscale convenience store and gas station as well as the first co-branded Jeremiah's Italian Ice, the owner said.

The c-store also offers Shell gasoline.

"Jeremiah's was the missing piece to our concept," Patel said. "We wanted to create a one-stop-shop for families in the surrounding communities, and Jeremiah's is a family-first brand. It was a perfect fit for our vision, and we are excited to bring such a well-loved brand to Riverview. We can't wait to start serving up treats to everyone."

The co-branded model allows current and prospective franchisees the flexibility to invest in Jeremiah's Italian Ice in a way that works best for their needs, according to the company. It requires just 175 to 250 square feet and allows retailers can offer all of Jeremiah's classic flavors and treats, including the Gelati, its signature menu item that layers any of its 40-plus Italian ice flavors with soft ice cream.

The Italian ice and soft ice cream will be made on location using Jeremiah's proprietary recipes created by founder and CEO Jeremy Litwack.

"Jeremiah's is the perfect concept for an adaptable space like Tuva Food Hall," said Co-Chief Development Officer Cameron Cummins. "We want to ensure that we're giving our franchise partners the tools to make them as successful as possible. The ability to create a full service Jeremiah's in a little as 175-250 square feet is a clear way to do so. It turns what once was blank space into additional revenue opportunity."

In the eight months since launching its franchise opportunity, Jeremiah's has awarded more than 100 franchises to more than 40 franchisee groups, including its first out of state locations in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. The brand expects to have 150 stores open or in development in the next two years.

"When we realized we could create a version of our stores that would give prospective franchisees true flexibility, we knew it was a step in the right direction," added Litwack. "Working with Divyesh on his vision for a neighborhood center allows us to be a gathering place in the community and helps us continue our mission of sharing our Italian Ice with future guests."