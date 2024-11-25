It's Been an Adventure

CSN: Are there any achievements during your time as CEO that really stand out and that you’re especially proud of?

Maggelet: There are so many! I don’t know how long we have for this answer. You know, Maverik has always been a company, I think, of positivity of enthusiasm and I had the great fortune of building upon that.

We’ve got a new logo that I’m very, very excited about, and we’ve really updated our adventure stores and tried to provide an opportunity for [them] to feel more localized for our customers. … So, our new adventure stores look like the regions where we build — we’ve got designs that look good in Idaho and designs that look good in California and designs that look good in New Mexico — and they’re all different because those regions feel really different.

I think our team has done a remarkable job with technology. Our new point-of-sale, our video network integration, our loyalty platform, multiple methods of payment and self-checkouts, all of these things we were able to do because we had such a great technology team helping us accomplish what we needed to accomplish.

I can also say that for every year during my tenure, we hit all-time highs; we kept calling them our best years ever because that year was better than the year before, right. And it’s fun always being able to set the bar higher year after year, so I’m very, very proud about that. And then, I’m very proud about the Kum & Go acquisition. I think it’s really going to be great to bring two great brands together, great teams together, similar approaches, similar assets.

But if I really said these are the things that I am probably most proud of, it’s the cultural elements that have positioned us better for the future. The first one is our purpose. When I took over, we had Maverik 300. We had 280 stores and said we’re going to get to 300. … As we were approaching that milestone, which we hit in 2017, I was like there’s got to be something more; we need something more timeless to speak to our team members and how we’re gonna work together in the future. And so, we came up with a new purpose: having fun together building the coolest convenience experience on the planet. … We work a lot of hours, we want to make sure that we’re having fun with our customers, having fun with our team members, having fun with the people we interact with from our vendor partners … building this model that we’re going to continue to build into the future — the coolest convenience experience on the planet, which was the most Maveriky way I think we could say what was important to us.

I’m also really proud that we saw our turnover rates drop by about a third since I started. A big contributor to that success was what we called our Titanium Rule. Everybody’s got something that talks about the sort of golden rule, but we call it the Titanium Rule because titanium is a much better metal if you’re out in an adventure. Our Titanium Rule is to just treat others better than they expect to be treated. That’s been a great foundational element for us.

CSN: You talked a little about the Kum & Go acquisition. How did that acquisition transform the organization?

Maggelet: In simple numbers, it more than doubled us with the growth that we had in both of the pipelines — more than 820 locations, 15,000 team members, 20 states, and continuing to grow. It was complicated for us, right, because we only had one Base Camp location and we had all these great contributors that we wanted to keep on from the Kum & Go side, [so it] was just trying to figure out how to merge the two organizations together. And I think that we were, and continue to be, very successful with how that’s going. We are well underway.

You know, one of the things we were really excited about was [Kum & Go] had really, really great assets. Their stores were younger than ours on average, and we thought we could marry the physical attributes of their stores with our technology stack. We thought that we could build something really special and I think we’re well on our way to doing that. We’ve completed all the rebrands in Colorado, which was our biggest overlap state, and we’re moving into Wyoming. So, we’re very happy about where we find ourselves at this point in the integration.