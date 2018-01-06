It's National Donut Day Today & Here's Who Is Celebrating

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers are serving up sweet treats Friday, June 1, in recognition of National Donut Day, which will celebrate its 80th anniversary.

Westborough, Mass-based Cumberland Farms Inc. is offering customers a free doughnut with the purchase of any Farmhouse Blend hot or iced coffee, or a beverage from the Chill Zone, including HYPERFREEZE. The promotion runs from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. at all Cumberland Farm locations.

Kwik Trip, which operates more than 600 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa — is offering its Kwik Rewards members a free Glazer Donut, limit one per account.

Not to be outdone by the convenience channel, Dunkin' Donuts will ring in the day with a promotion for a free doughnut with the purchase of any beverage. Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme and LaMar’s Donuts — which operates in Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri and Nebraska — will both celebrate the day with one of the sweetest deals: customers can nab one free doughnut of any variety, no purchase necessary.

Big-box retailer Walmart will get in on the action by giving every customer a glazed doughnut Friday. The company expects to give out more than 1.2 million of the fried treats, reported USA Today.