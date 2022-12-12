Jacksons Expands Football Trading Cards to the University of Washington

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores is offering football trading cards featuring the entire University of Washington (UW) team starting in December. The officially licensed, professionally designed, printed and packaged trading cards will be sold exclusively at 47 Jacksons convenience stores in Washington.

Each pack contains 14 trading cards and will retail for $12.99. One out of every 10 packs will also include a limited-edition, autographed card.

The name, image and likeness (NIL) deal between Jacksons and UW follows its partnership with The Boise State University Broncos football team. Starting in October, Jacksons offered more than 10,000 packs of Broncos trading cards at Jacksons locations across the Treasure Valley region.

The Broncos was the first college football program to have its entire team represented in a trading card set since the advent of NIL deals. It was the largest trading card venture for any school in the United States, according to Jacksons.

"We're proud to partner with the University of Washington to continue amplifying the talent of student-athletes," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "Since launching this program, we've seen great success. We're excited to further this opportunity with Pac-12 student-athletes for the first time and enhance the Husky fans' experience."

The full set includes cards featuring each football student-athlete, head coach Kalen DeBoer and mascot Harry the Husky. The 10 limited-edition, autographed cards, numbered 1 to 100, depict Huskies standouts such as Michael Penix Jr., Alex Cook, Jeremiah Martin and Rome Odunze.

UW has been developing comprehensive programming to provide student-athletes with the tools, training and education needed to help them thrive in the NIL era, according to the university. Through this effort, the UW and Jacksons are proud to bolster pride within the Husky community. The partnership is also made possible by ONIT Marketing.

"Washington Athletics is focused on serving student-athletes and providing the opportunities and resources required for their success. With name, image and likeness activities now available, our partners have yet another way to join us in achieving that goal," said Chief Revenue Officer Health Bennett. "We'd like to thank Jacksons Food Stores and Husky Sports Properties for working with us and establishing yet another avenue for the community to support Husky football."

Meridian-based Jacksons has more than 300 company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience store brands.