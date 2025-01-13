Jacksons Food Stores Gives Away Free Milk for a Year

[Read more: Hi-Noon Petroleum Sells Assets to Jacksons Food Stores]

"Darigold is made to support our customers in their daily adventures," said Dan Hofmeister, president of Darigold's brand to consumer division. "Teaming up with our partners at Jacksons Stores to celebrate National Milk Day is one way to show our appreciation while helping families enjoy fresh, local milk throughout the year."

Seattle-based Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by more than 300 family-owned dairy farms in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Darigold, which handles about 10 billion pounds of milk annually, produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest.

Headquartered in Meridian, John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station. Since then, the family-owned company has grown to a chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.