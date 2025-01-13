 Skip to main content

Jacksons Food Stores Gives Away Free Milk for a Year

The one-day sweepstakes was open exclusively on Jan. 11, National Milk Day.
Danielle Romano
Danielle Romano
Jacksons & Darigold milk promo 2024

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores Inc. and Darigold came together once again to celebrate National Milk Day on Jan. 11 by giving customers the chance to win free milk for a year.

Customers participated by purchasing Darigold milk and entering their Jacksons Let's Go Rewards information at checkout. Eligible purchases included a gallon of milk at stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Montana and Utah, or a 59-ounce carton at California locations.

Eight lucky winners — one from each participating state — will be selected to receive a gallon of milk each week for a year. As many families continue to face economic burden, providing a nutritious staple to families can make a meaningful difference in their lives, the company stated.

"At Jacksons, we're passionate about supporting our communities and providing access to healthy, fresh food," said Cory Jacksons, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "With grocery prices on the rise, our partnership with Darigold allows us to offer an uplifting and practical gift — a year of milk — for some of our lucky customers."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Hi-Noon Petroleum Sells Assets to Jacksons Food Stores]

"Darigold is made to support our customers in their daily adventures," said Dan Hofmeister, president of Darigold's brand to consumer division. "Teaming up with our partners at Jacksons Stores to celebrate National Milk Day is one way to show our appreciation while helping families enjoy fresh, local milk throughout the year."

Seattle-based Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by more than 300 family-owned dairy farms in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Darigold, which handles about 10 billion pounds of milk annually, produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets, and is one of the largest U.S. dairy processors. Darigold operates 11 plants throughout the Northwest.

Headquartered in Meridian, John D. Jackson founded Jacksons in 1975 as a single service station. Since then, the family-owned company has grown to a chain of 300-plus company-operated convenience stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons Convenience Store brands.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds