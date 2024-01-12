Jacksons Foods Stores Holds Milk Giveaway Promotion

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores Inc. and Darigold milk are coming together to offer a winning buy-one-get-one promotion on National Milk Day.

Any Jacksons Lets Go Rewards member who used their loyalty account when purchasing a gallon of milk — or a 59-ounce carton in California — on Jan. 11 was automatically entered to win one free gallon of Darigold milk every week for a year.

One winner will be randomly selected in seven different states: Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Nevada, Arizona and California.

"Milk is a staple of households in every community where we do business. The idea of providing such a fundamental need to our neighbors for an entire year is incredibly appealing to all of us at Jacksons," said Jackson Food Stores President Cory Jackson. "Please enjoy."

Darigold milk is locally sourced from farmers in the northwest United States and is available at all Jacksons Food Stores.

"We nourish the world with responsibly produced dairy, skillfully made by dedicated employees, in a way that allows us to consistently build value for our customers, employees and farmers," said Dan Bukowski, senior vice president of sales at Darigold. "To celebrate National Milk Day, Darigold is pleased to partner with Jacksons' and their customers, here in our home in the Pacific Northwest, to give seven customers the opportunity to win free milk for a year."

Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing subsidiary of Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by more than 300 family-owned dairy farms in Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Darigold, which handles about 10 billion pounds of milk annually, produces a full line of dairy-based products for retail, foodservice, commodity and specialty markets.

Family-owned Jacksons was founded in 1975 as a single service station. The retailer has 300 company-operated stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah, as well as ExtraMile by Jacksons through a joint venture with San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron USA.