JTM Foods Acquires Cookies-n-Milk

ERIE, Pa. — JTM Foods LLC dba JJ's Bakery is expanding the company's sweet snack line with the acquisition of Cookies-n-Milk.

Established in 1993, Cookies-n-Milk is a family-owned and -operated industrial baked and frozen dessert manufacturer. The company's product line includes ready-to-eat edible cookie dough and bake-and-sell cookie dough, as well as cookies, brownies, blondies and doughnuts.

"Cookies-n-Milk is an excellent fit with the JTM portfolio further enhancing JTM's position as 'The Best Choice' in sweet goods for our consumers, retail partners, employees and investors," said Monty Pooley, CEO and president of JTM Foods.

As an innovator in the edible cookie dough category, Cookies-n-Milk has experienced explosive growth in the evolving category over the past several years. The brand will build upon its success in tandem with JTM Foods' operations and sales capabilities, according to the companies.

"Cookies-n-Milk is honored to become a part of the JTM Foods family with its 'Values Based' operating environment and culture that provides a foundation of sustainable and reliable 'Best in Class' product excellence," said Cookies-n-Milk founder and President Mike Blasko.

Headquartered in Erie, JTM Foods has been producing JJ's Bakery branded, co-manufactured and private label sweet baked goods such as fruit and cream filled snack pies, mini pies and crispy rice treats since 1985. JJ's Bakery Handheld Snack Pies can be found in convenience stores, grocery stores, mass merchandisers and warehouse club stores.

Pooley added that JTM Foods, alongside its private equity partner, Tenex Capital Management, is "looking forward to working with our new [Cookies-n-Milk] associates to enhance our ability to better meet and exceed the needs of our retail customers while expanding our offerings across dynamic sweet baked goods categories. Cookies-n-Milk is the ideal partner for JTM. Our combined portfolio will drive profitable growth for our customers, JTM Foods and Cookies-n-Milk."