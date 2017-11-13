Juice It Up! Franchise Enters Convenience Channel

IRVINE, Calf. — One of the nation’s leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchises is making its debut into convenience stores.

Juice It Up!’s first location inside a c-store will appear inside a Fresh Fill Convenience Store in Los Banos, Calif., which is in development and is scheduled to open in early 2018. It will be operated by Juice It Up! franchisees Brian Rocha and Brett Windecker. The Los Banos Fresh Fill will also include a gas station, car wash and electric car charging stations.

This specific location will feature self-serve kiosks ordering systems, as well as a mobile app drive-thru. The concept complements Juice It Up!’s growing portfolio of non-traditional units, which includes college campuses, malls, airports and gyms, according to the company.

In addition to placing an order for Juice It Up! via Fresh Fill’s mobile app, users can add any items offered at the c-store, like traditional goods and prepared foods, for quick and easy pickup at the drive-thru window.

“We wanted to build a concept that would serve as a one-stop shop for busy consumers, adding a unique mobile ordering system enabling purchases without ever having to leave their car,” commented Rocha, who is also a Fresh Fill c-store operating partner. “It was important to us to be able to provide our guests with healthy snack and meal options not typically offered by traditional convenience stores, and Juice It Up!’s simple menu and operations model was the perfect fit for our vision.”

With seven consecutive quarters of substantial sales increase, Juice It Up! is growing with new franchise partners, while existing franchisees continue to invest in the brand, the company stated. There are 100 units currently open or under development in five states.

“We’re proud to partner with entrepreneurs who are passionate about today’s evolving technologies and who are making it even easier for guests to enjoy Juice It Up!’s raw juices and smoothies,” stated Carol DeNembo, vice president of business development for Juice It Up! “It’s exciting to see our franchise partners answer the growing demands of today’s consumers with innovation that adds an extra layer of convenience to the Juice It Up! experience. There is truly nothing like this concept and we’re thrilled to be a part of it.”