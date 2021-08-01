Kelley's Market Begins Curbside Pickup & Delivery Service

ROCKFORD, Ill. — To meet consumers' changing needs, Kelley's Market is now offering curbside pickup and home delivery for more than 2,000 of its most popular products through a partnership with Vroom Delivery.

Available items include staples such as bread, eggs and milk; a variety of beer, wine, spirits and cigarettes; select household items; and prepared food items such as subs, sandwiches, chicken wings, Noble Roman's pizza and more.

Curbside pickup customers can place their orders through the Kelley's Market or Vroom websites, then pull into a designated curbside parking spot and text the number on the parking sign to let store employees know they have arrived.

Initially, delivery will only be available within a five-mile radius of the Kelley's Market at 321 N. Alpine Road in Rockford. The retailer plans to expand delivery incrementally to include locations that serve other regions of the city.

The addition of curbside pickup and delivery is the next logical step that caters to consumers' changing convenience needs, according to Kelley's President and CEO John Griffin.

Both curbside pickup and delivery orders must be at least $10. They will be ready within two hours of being placed. Customers' first delivery order will be fee-free, with future orders incurring a $3.99 delivery fee.

Both curbside pickup and delivery are available daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Owned by the Kelley Williamson Co., Kelley's Market is based in Rockford and operates 50 c-stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.