​​KickBack Rewards Systems Rebrands With Acquisition of CMI Solutions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — KickBack Rewards Systems is acquiring back-office software provider CMI Solutions to create one technology firm focused on solutions encompassing accounting, convenience store management, price book, wholesale fuel management, and business intelligence.

From single platform configuration to common reporting and advanced comparative analytics, there is an ever-increasing desire from retailers to have seamless and fully integrated solutions. This market need is filled by acquiring CMI Solutions and making the additional investment to tie all the products together, thereby creating the industry's first truly integrated backend, KickBack Rewards Systems announced.

With the resulting integrated enterprise offering, KickBack Rewards Systems will rebrand its operations and will now be known simply as KRS.

"The assets that the acquisition of CMI brings to the table all perfectly compliment KRS's offerings," said Patrick Lewis, founder and CEO of KRS. "We didn't just acquire the company because of its exemplary product offerings, but also because of the concentration of talent that it has developed. It is my intention to retain every employee so that we can maintain all of the expertise necessary to continue to grow the products into the future."

One example of the synergy of the combined entity is having access to sales and loyalty data in the same data set, allowing for a complete package of comparable analytics between non-loyalty and loyalty customers.

"Our founder, Dwight McKnight, and I speak for the entire CMI team. We are excited about the marriage of CMI and KRS and it unites the strengths of our two teams under the KRS brand," said Charlotte, N.C.-based CMI President and CEO Gregg Peele. "The combination provides customers with unparalleled opportunities to optimize their operations while maintaining absolute ownership of their data. KRS's technology ensures CMI products will continue to thrive long into the future."

Twin Falls-based KRS provides integrated enterprise software solutions to the convenience, petroleum and restaurant industries. All solutions unite through its proprietary Epiphany Data Neurocenter, which connects to all other core business systems, sensors and third-party data sources to give more than 800 clients unprecedented instant access to all their data and providing innovative ways to interact with and gain insights from this information using AI machine learning.