Kicking the Door Open

A career centered around food seemed to always be in the cards for Carroll, as she recently told CSNews during an interview reflecting on her calling to the food industry.

CSN: How does it feel to be the first woman supplier inductee into the Hall of Fame?

Carroll: I am incredibly honored and honestly, a little surprised. I have met some great women in this industry on both the retailer and supplier sides. If someone had to kick that door open, I am truly grateful to be the one.

CSN: Your career has primarily been centered around food and foodservice. How would you describe your journey?

Carroll: Since graduating from college, the food industry has been my focus, but I was really born into it. I was born and raised in the Central Valley of California. More than 25% of the nation’s fruit, nuts and other crops come from the valley. My father worked for a grower/shipper and I spent many of my summers as a kid working in packing houses grading and packing citrus and stone fruit. My dad would always say, ‘People gotta eat.’

Not surprising, I started my journey working in the produce industry, first for a company that managed produce boards for the state of California. I then went to work for the California Tomato Commission and then into private industry, providing both marketing support and developing contract sales programs. In 2001, I got a call about an opening in foodservice marketing with a frozen food company in Dinuba, Calif. That company was Ruiz Foods and I am proud to say I have been there for 23 years.

The opportunity to partner with a c-store retailer who was looking for new items to merchandise on the grill spurred the development of our roller grill taquitos. We have cultivated strong partnerships with retailers to support their grill initiatives and now, we are driving growth of Mexican and Mexican-inspired products for the hot case. Our latest innovation is a stuffed nacho that just got rave reviews at [the NACS Show] and will be in-market in a couple of months.

My journey within Ruiz Foods is really a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the founders and how we still try to run the business today. We went from one plant in California to four plants in three states and now employ approximately 4,000 people. The reason it works and never gets old is because we don’t have the bureaucratic red tape of many large companies. We have embraced new technologies and systems, but we still seek to be nimble and accessible to our team. Good ideas come from everyone.

CSN: What challenges have you faced along the way?

Carroll: The biggest challenges in my career have really been around time and people.

Time flies and that is really our most precious resource. Time to give to each of your team members to nurture them, work with them and help them achieve their potential. Time for your spouse and children, parents and friends and then … just time to think. Sometimes, we move so fast. It is important to take the time to step back and really think before taking the next step to make sure it is in alignment with your priorities and your values.