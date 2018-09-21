Knowledge Is Power
In the convenience and fuel retailing business today, staying ahead of the curve and on top of trends is everything. To compete effectively, the industry’s retailers, wholesalers and suppliers must develop critical expertise in key areas such as foodservice, technology, leadership and operations. Led by respected industry experts, NACS Show education sessions cover every aspect of the highly competitive, multibillion-dollar convenience store industry.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7
10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Small Operator Workshop: Developing In-Store Training
12-1 p.m.
The Fuels Institute: FUELing the Future
Is Made to Order Really for Me?
Be-Friending Social Media
TechEdge: Using Technology to Get Time Back
A New Model of Shopper Need States in Convenience Stores
Work Life Balance: How to Make It Work for You
Private Label 2.0: Enhance Your Brand, Increase Margins and Drive Down Costs
1-3:15 p.m.
Small Operator Workshop: Preventing Complaints and Handling Unhappy Customers
Small Operator Workshop: What’s In It for Me – Developing Employee Incentives
1:15-2:15 p.m.
Innovating Like a Startup
Doing Good: A Competitive Advantage
Improving the Execution of Fresh
Keys to Efficiency Under Pressure
19 Recruiting Strategies to Try in 2019
SNAP Update
TechEdge: Industrial Revolution 4.0
Promotions That Work
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Utilizing Store Design to Unlock Your Business Strategy
The Case for Waste: Growing Your Waste-Line Responsibly
Coaching Front-Line Employees in the Moment
Planning Past Cigarettes: Surviving and Thriving in the New Era of Nicotine
Expanding Wisely – Dos and Don’ts
Know Your Competition…But Strategize for the Customer
TechEdge: NACS/Conexxus Technology Roadmap
Making the Most of Your Network
MONDAY, OCTOBER 8
8-9 a.m.
Foodservice Trends: Now, New, Next
Avoiding a "Chipotle" Headline
TechEdge: Using AI to Improve Your BI
Getting Started With Data Collection and Benchmarking
Your Next Big Category: The Car Wash
NACS Leadership for Success Project Report Out – Part 1
The Power of a Rewards Program (Let’s Get Started)
The Long & Winding Last Mile: Solving the C-store Delivery Conundrum
8-10:15 a.m.
Small Operator Workshop: Business Planning, Tracking and Analysis
Small Operator Workshop: Positive Upselling – No Questions Asked
8:30-9:15 a.m.
Supplier Session: A Tale of Two Products – Part 1
9:15-10:15 a.m.
The Fuels Institute: I've Got Corrosion; What Do I Do?
Marijuana: Capitalizing on a Budding Opportunity!
TechEdge: Data, Network and Payments Security
Traction: A Framework for Efficiency
Strike It Rich – How to Optimize the Site Selection Process
Doing Your Best to Prepare for the Worst
NACS Leadership for Success Project Report Out – Part 2
9:30-10:15 a.m.
Supplier Session: A Tale of Two Products – Part 2
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9
8-9 a.m.
The Fuels Institute: The Road Less Traveled – When to Try New Fuels
Not Another Millennial Session: Creating a Work Culture That Mirrors Modern Culture
Keep What's Important: Your Employees
Discover Your BAD-A$$ Brand – Part 1
How to Get Suppliers to Pay Attention to Me
The Evolving Competition Within Convenience
Drive Sales With a 5-Star Customer Experience
8-10:15 a.m.
TechEdge: Mobile Roundtable
Small Operator Workshop: Getting the Most Out of Your Managers
Small Operator Workshop: Growing Your Customer Base – Gasoline, Store, Car Wash Pricing Strategies
9:15-10:15 a.m.
HR Metrics That Matter
Growing Services Income
Category Management: How to Manage Every Category
Discover Your BAD-A$$ Brand – Part 2
Getting Customers Into Your Store
Convenience Matters LIVE
Playing It Safe: How to Prepare Your Store for Safety Risks