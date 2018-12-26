Kraft Heinz & Mondelēz Emerge as Bidders for Campbell's International Business

CAMDEN, N.J. — Kraft Heinz and Mondelēz International made the shortlist to participate in the second round bidding for Campbell Soup Co.'s international business.

The development boosts Campbell Soup's chances of divesting its international portfolio, which includes its Australian cookie brand Arnott's and Danish baked snacks maker Kelsen Group, with one deal, sources told CNBC.

The assets would allow both Kraft Heinz and Mondelēz to expand their global footprint. Based on the first-round of bids received, Campbell Soup could sell its international business for close to $3 billion, the sources revealed.

Bain Capital LP, KKR & Co. and FinTrek Capital Hong Kong Co. Ltd. — all private equity firms — also made the shortlist to participate in the second round of the auction.

Following a board-led strategy and portfolio review to improve performance and drive shareholder value, Campbell Soup Co. announced in late August that it would focus on two distinct businesses, Campbell Snacks and Campbell Meals and Beverages, to focus on its core North American market.

In doing so, the company would pursue the divestiture of Campbell International and Campbell Fresh, which includes Bolthouse Farms, Garden Fresh Gourmet and the company's refrigerated soup business, to focus and improve its portfolio. The company will use the proceeds to reduce its debt, and increase its cost savings target to $945 million by the fiscal year 2022, Convenience Store News previously reported.

Changing Hands in Leadership

Campbell Soup Co.'s board of directors recently elected Mark A. Clouse as its new president and CEO effective Jan. 22.

Clouse, who previously served as CEO of Pinnacle Foods Inc., will succeed Campbell's interim President and CEO Keith McLoughlin, who will remain a director. Clouse also has been elected a director.