Kroger to Open Its First Standalone Restaurant

CINCINNATI — Kroger Co., having made its mark as a top supermarket chain and convenience store operator, is entering the restaurant business with a standalone eatery.

Called Kitchen 1883, the Kroger restaurant will be located a short distance from the company’s Cincinnati headquarters in Union, Ky., adjacent to a new Kroger Marketplace.

Kitchen 1883 plans to offer American comfort food with a modern twist, serving lunch and dinner daily in addition to brunch on the weekends. Craft cocktails will also be available.

"With Kitchen 1883, our goal is to create a gathering place that offers a genuinely delicious place to relax and experience our food," said Daniel Hammer, Kroger's vice president of Culinary Development and New Business. "The restaurant will feature a made-from-scratch menu, hand-crafted cocktails, and a community-centered atmosphere."

Kitchen 1883 is slated to open its doors in late October.

In addition to its much-anticipated push into the restaurant industry, Kroger has been actively expanding its ready-to-eat meal selection and meal kits at its Marketplace locations. Currently, Kroger is operating 120 Marketplace stores, which supply customers with products available at a typical big-box store while also providing places to kick back and have a bite to eat or grab a drink, including wine bars and other dine-in areas.

Cincinnati-based Kroger operates 2,796 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

To read the full story, visit Convenience Store News' sister publication Retail Leader.