Kum & Go Appoints a New Foodservice Chief

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC appointed Jeff Shamburger as the convenience store chain's new vice president of foodservice. He will lead on enhancing, innovating and driving a progressive food culture within Kum & Go.

Shamburger is known for being a strategic thinker with an in-depth background in restaurant organizations and brand building, the company said.

"Jeff has a rare mix of talents that he brings to Kum & Go," stated Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. "He has launched new concepts, led product innovation, held profit & loss responsibility, and led broad, diverse teams. I am excited to see where he takes our food program."

In his new role, Shamburger will identify food trends and iterate based on customer feedback and competitive insights as part of Kum & Go's efforts to drive food as a major growth strategy for the company.

Shamburger has 25 years of experience in brand marketing and product innovation within the restaurant and consumer packaged goods industries. In recent years, he led marketing efforts at brands such as Wendy's, Burger King, Nestlé USA and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza.

He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Northwestern University and has completed multiple executive education courses at Northwestern's J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

"Kum & Go has great brand awareness and a strong loyal following, so focusing on enhancements to the foodservice experience in ways that are relevant to customers is a logical move for the brand," said Shamburger. "I look forward to joining the team and working to give customers yet another reason to head to the nearest Kum & Go."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go has nearly 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming. It is No. 24 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.