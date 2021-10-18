Kum & Go Brings New Fresh Food Menu to a Second Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is bringing its new fresh food menu to convenience stores in Omaha, Neb., and the surrounding metro area.

The made-to-order menu features grain bowls, premium meat and vegetables layered on fresh baked bread, blended smoothies, cold brew frappés, and more.

The convenience retailer rolled out the new menu — which is designed to combine delicious, flavorful food with the speedy, excellent service for which Kum & Go is known — at c-stores in and around Little Rock, Ark., in August, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"Inspired by our customers describing how difficult it is to find tasty, healthier foods while on the go, we created a menu that goes beyond what anyone would expect from a convenience store. We're emphasizing great ingredients like braised meats and fresh toppings that are delicious and flavorful," said Kum & Go Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Ging. "From a pulled pork bowl with mango salsa and crumbled Taki's to a salsa verde chicken sandwich on freshly baked bread, and vegetarian options, our customers will find made-to-order items that fit their tastes and ensure maximum freshness."

The menu will be available at all Kum & Go locations in Omaha and the surrounding area by the end of October.

"Kum & Go embraces an ongoing process of food innovation. As we expand our new menu to a second market, we're in a perfect position to deliver a fresh perspective on how to eat healthier without sacrificing time, flavor, and fun," said Kum & Go Interim Vice President of Food Stuart Taylor. "We see this as another opportunity to solidify Kum & Go's positioning as a food destination."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wyoming.