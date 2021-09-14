Kum & Go Launches New Fresh Food Menu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is rolling out a new fresh food menu at convenience stores in Little Rock, Ark., and the surrounding metro area.

It features made-to-order items such as grain bowls, premium meat and vegetables layered on fresh baked bread, blended smoothies, cold brew frappés and more.

The retailer seeks to significantly elevate c-store food with a menu that is more on par with fast casual restaurants.

"At Kum & Go, we've been listening to our customers who describe how difficult it is to find tasty, healthier foods while on the go. We were inspired to meet that need, offering better-than-fast food but faster-than-fast-casual food, and giving our customers a lot more choice," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "People want delicious, high-quality food that leaves them feeling great. Our new menu offers customers distinctive, freshly made options that stand out from the crowd."

The menu is designed to combine delicious, flavorful food with the speedy, excellent service for which Kum & Go is known, according to the company.

"Everything's designed to go beyond what anyone would expect from a convenience store. We placed a lot of emphasis on great ingredients from braised meats to fresh toppings and added our own fresh perspective on how to eat healthier without sacrificing flavor and fun," said Kum & Go Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Ging. "From a pulled pork bowl with mango salsa and crumbled Takis to a salsa verde chicken sandwich on freshly made bread, and even vegetarian options, people are going to find a lot more options to suit their tastes and cravings."

The new menu launched in the greater Little Rock area in August. Kum & Go did not comment on future expansion plans.

"Food has always been a key part of our business, yet we recognize people want and expect so much more. We're in a perfect position to deliver that. We own and operate our kitchens, all of which have undergone a significant remodel. Not only do we have a great new food menu, we also have a huge beverage selection and interesting new snacks throughout the store," said Kum & Go Interim Vice President of Food Stuart Taylor. "By embracing an ongoing process of innovation that includes the entire store, we see Kum & Go as a food destination."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.