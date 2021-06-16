Kum & Go Celebrates Pride Month With Limited-Edition Apparel Line

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is teaming up with acclaimed fashion label HOMOCO to produce a new limited run line of sustainable swimwear and shirts to celebrate Pride Month.

HOMOCO, a queer swim brand, was launched by queer designer Daniel DuGoff and is a nod and cheeky reference to the gas station business his great-grandparents opened during the Depression, Holmes Oil Co., which went by the moniker HOMOCO.

"Kum & Go is proud to work with HOMOCO on this special project for Pride Month," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "As two leaders whose great-grandparents both started convenience stores, this one felt especially on brand for us. We also love their vision that aligns so closely with our own: creating an environment that celebrates sustainability, inclusivity, and joy."

The limited-edition apparel line will be available only at HOMOCO's website and includes swim trunks and matching camp shirts, which come in an exhilarating pattern and are made of innovative, sustainable materials such as polyester extracted from recycled water bottles and Tencel. Fairly priced at $69 and democratically sized, HOMOCO' products each come in a reusable zip pouch.

"Partnering with Kum & Go is a dream," said DuGoff. "The goal of HOMOCO is to talk to queer people wherever they are, not just big coastal cities. Celebrating the joint heritage of our brands and our wink-and-a-nod names is exactly what we love to do."

A portion of the proceeds from the collaborate will go toward the Transgender Law Center, the largest national trans-led organization advocating for a world in which all people are free to define themselves and their futures.

For the second year in a row, Kum & Go is the title sponsor of Des Moines' Capital City Pride. Previous Kum & Go activations in support of LGBTQ+ Associates and customers have raised thousands of dollars for the Trevor Project, the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice, and the Transgender Law Center's Trans Agenda for Liberation.

Based in Des Moines, Kum & Go operates 400 convenience stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.