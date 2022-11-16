Kum & Go Enhances the Customer Experience With Upside Pact

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is partnering with retail technology company Upside to provide more value to consumers across 200-plus participating convenience stores.

Upside identifies nearby users, drives them to participating locations through its mobile app and encourages them to transact using personalized cash-back offers.

"Kum & Go is always looking for innovative ways to improve our customer experience," said Kum & Go Director of Retail Fuels Brad Petersen. "We're looking forward to this new partnership with Upside which will allow us to better serve our customers in a way that is measurably beneficial for our business."

After identifying new or infrequent customers based on historical spend on-site, Upside changes customer behavior through its unique approach to offer generation and delivery. Its machine-learning offer generation engine was developed using in-market research, analyzing consumer behavior through hundreds of millions of transactions.

The result is personalized offers that are always within margin, creating a win-win for both customers and retailers, according to the company.

"By helping consumers get more value, Upside encourages new consumers to visit participating locations and existing consumers to visit more often," said Kevin Hart, Upside's senior vice president of fuel. "We're thrilled to help Kum & Go provide more value to their customers now when they need it most."

Kum & Go is the latest convenience store retailer to join Upside's extensive retail partner network, which also includes Love's Travel Stops and Marathon Petroleum Corp./ARCO.

Since its launch in 2016, Upside has grown to work with more than 50,000 nationwide gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores and restaurants.

Established in Hampton, Iowa in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain that operates more than 400 locations across 11 states.