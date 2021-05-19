Kum & Go Expanding C-store Network to 12th State

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC will enter the Utah market with multiple convenience stores set to open in the Salt Lake City area in 2022, marking the chain's first entrance into a new state in more than a decade.

"We are excited to bring Kum & Go's unique brand of fun, flavor and convenience to Utah," said Kum & Go CEO Tanner Krause. "I love the state and the energy in a city like Salt Lake is hard to beat. I'm looking forward to bringing a new type of convenience — along with some breakfast pizza — to Utah."



The Utah locations will continue Kum & Go's focus on fresh food and friendly staff in well-it stores with upscale and uncluttered aisles, according to the company. Food options include made-to-order sandwiches, pizza and baked goods, along with a variety of beverages and snacks.

"This is the first new state Kum & Go is entering in over 10 years and we're thrilled to continue to add to our western footprint with Utah," said Kum & Go Senior Vice President of Store Development Niki Mason. "We plan for an initial rollout of more than 30 stores in the next five years and see plenty of opportunity for growth beyond."

The company may also expand to other new states in the coming years.

"We are considering other states as well. This is our first state that we'll be expanding to but that doesn't take other states off the table for consideration," Mason told the Des Moines Register. "We're a high-growth company so we want to continue to build several new stores a year."

The first five Utah stores are under contract and will be newly constructed buildings. They will all have fuel and Kum & Go's Go Fresh Market concept, the news outlet reported.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go currently operates 400 c-stores in 11 states.