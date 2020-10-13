Kum & Go Helps Promote E15 Fuel in New 'Look for the Blue Hose' Campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is once again upping its commitment to promoting E15 by partaking in the new "Look for the Blue Hose" campaign.

In collaboration with Colorado Corn, the American Lung Association and Kum & Go, the "Look for the Blue Hose" campaign is aimed at increasing awareness and sales of E15, or eblend gasoline, a cleaner-burning, higher ethanol gasoline made with American-grown field corn.

"As a family-owned business, the health and wellbeing of our customers is a personal priority for everyone at Kum & Go," said Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels, Kum & Go, which operates 58 E15 filling stations throughout Colorado. "We are part of the Look for the Blue Hose campaign to make Coloradoans aware of a great fuel product that ultimately helps to bolster the economic vitality of our farming communities."

Safe for virtually all modern gasoline engines, E15 gasoline has proven to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions, making the air safer and lowering the risk of pollution-related health issues. Additionally, E15 saves drivers 3 to 10 cents per gallon vs. conventional gasoline, according to the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee.

"Not only is E15 better for the environment, but it is also a powerful way to support the American economy, specifically American farmers, including those right here in Colorado," said Nick Colglazier, executive director of the Colorado Corn Administrative Committee. "When you choose E15, you support clean, home-grown energy that benefits America's farmers and fuels our local economy. It's a win-win-win for drivers, farm families, the environment and the economy."

While today's gasoline contains about 10 percent ethanol, E15 contains a slightly higher blend of ethanol (15 percent) with conventional gasoline (85 percent) that effectively lowers carbon emissions and improves engine performance.

"We all want cleaner air for ourselves and for our children. For many people, the solutions feel complex and far beyond our reach," said Angela Tin, national senior director, Clean Air Initiatives at the American Lung Association. "But this is very simple: By reaching for the blue hose at your next fill up, and asking your friends and neighbors to do the same, each of us can have a huge impact on the air quality in and around Colorado Springs, and improve the long-term health of our children and future generations."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.