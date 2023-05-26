Kum & Go Launches Summer Travel Sweepstakes

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC launched the "Discover Your Summer" sweepstakes, which will offer qualifying customers the chance to win a trip for four to Costa Rica or the U.S. National Park of their choice for four nights and five days, including airfare, hotel, food and transportation.

Running from now through Aug. 23, the contest will also include daily prizes awarded throughout the summer, such as free food, beverages and fuel discounts. The c-store operator will also offer up opportunities to win weekly "Discover Your Summer" vacation boxes filled with Kum & Go merchandise, specialty snacks, a gift card and popular beverages. In addition, select lucky winners will receive a GoPro Hero, Airpods and free fuel for a year.

"We're excited to bring a new summer sweepstakes opportunity to our customers this year," said Matt Riezman, director of brand marketing at Kum & Go. "During peak travel season, we aim to bring a fresh perspective while fulfilling all our customer's needs, whether it's grabbing a quick snack or stocking up for their summer adventure. We look forward to engaging with our customers through this sweepstakes and rewarding customer loyalty."

To enter the contest in-store, customers earn a sweepstakes scratch-off card for every nonfuel and nonlottery Kum & Go purchase exceeding $10 or with the purchase of any fresh food item. Customers can then visit discoveryoursummer.com to enter their card number and participate.

If customers are or become members of the Kum & Go &Rewards program, they can earn additional entries when they provide their &Rewards ID number at the time of entry.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Des Moines, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. The company employs more than 5,000 associates and currently operates more than 400 stores across 13 states. In April, the company entered into an agreement of sale with Maverik — Adventure's First Stop, which will acquire all of Kum & Go's stores when the transaction closes later this year.