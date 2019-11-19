Kum & Go Makes Major Push Into Denver With 13 New C-stores

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is planting its banner firmly in Colorado's capital city with 13 new convenience stores coming to Denver.

All 13 are set to open in 12 months — starting with the four that have welcomed customers since August, according to the convenience retailer.

"Personally and professionally I've been coming to Colorado my entire life. I love the state, and the energy and personality of Denver," said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. "It's great fun to announce that we are bringing the Kum & Go experience to the neighborhoods of Denver."

With the new stores, Kum & Go will have 75 locations in Colorado along the I-25 and I-70 corridors stretching from Wellington to Fountain and throughout the Western Slope.

"For 31 years, Kum & Go has been proud to provide great service to customers in Colorado," said Niki DePhillips, senior vice president of store development. "When we looked at new markets in Colorado to grow in, the booming Denver metro quickly rose to the top of our list. We're excited for the opportunity to bring our friendly, fast and convenient shopping experience to the Mile High City."

According to the company, Denver residents have made Kum & Go a stop along their adventures in Colorado but its expansion plans are the retailer's first foray into the Mile High City. The first four stores that have opened since August are in Littleton, Thorton and two inside the Denver city limits.

Two more c-stores are on tap — one in Westminster and the other in Denver — to open by the end of 2019. Kum & Go expects to cut the ribbon an additional seven locations in the Denver area in 2020. They will be in Aurora, Arvada, Wheat Ridge and Denver.

The retailer's newest stores feature an open and expanded food preparation area as part of its Go Fresh Market with freshly made pizzas available by the slice or whole pie, baked goods, sandwiches, salads, coffee drinks and microbrews. Indoor seating areas offer charging stations and free WiFi.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states. The fourth-generation family-owned company traces its roots back to its first store in 1959.