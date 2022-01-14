Kum & Go Perks Up Its Coffee Program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is perking up its coffee offering by partnering with premium coffee brand BLK & Bold.

Currently available at 35 Kum & Go locations in Little Rock, Ark.; Omaha, Neb.; and Des Moines, BLK & Bold's featured roasts are all sustainably grown, small-batch roasted, and Fair Trade Certified.

"Kum & Go is committed to providing delicious, flavorful, and fresh brews," said Connie Kelehan, Kum & Go senior category manager. "This partnership emphasizes our shared passion for delivering quality coffee experiences and a positive community impact."

Percolating at Kum & Go locations will be specialty grade roasts like Smoove Operator, a dark Honduras roast, and Rise & GRND, a medium roast from Central America.

Kum & Go complements these coffees with its made-to-order food. Available at the same 35 locations as BLK & Bold coffee, the new made-to-order food includes grain bowls, premium meat and vegetables layered on fresh-baked bread, blended smoothies, cold brew frappés, and more.

"We're proud to offer Kum & Go customers top-shelf roasts, so they can enjoy premium brews on the go," said Pernell Cezar, BLK & Bold CEO and co-founder. "We're looking forward to complementing their new menu and delighting consumers with our Fair-Trade specialty brews."

Kum & Go shares 10 percent of its profits with charitable causes, and BLK & Bold donates 5 percent of its profits to support at-risk youth locally and nationally.

"We're excited to partner with Kum & Go as they share our purpose-driven values," said Rod Johnson, BLK & Bold co-founder and chief marketing officer. "We can't think of a better partner to expand our availability throughout our shared consumer markets, allowing for additional support for our 5% for our Youth program."

BLK & Bold was born to help everyday coffee consumers increase their social impact footprint domestically via assisting urban youth to defy their odds in pursuit of better futures. Hence, 5 percent of all profits are contributed to domestic and local initiatives that further this cause.

Based in Des Moines, Kum & Go operates 400 convenience stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.