Kum & Go Pilots Two New Programs to Give Customers More Fueling & Buying Options

DES MOINES, Iowa — As part of a broader effort to give consumers more purchasing and fueling options during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kum & Go LC is launching both full-service fuel and curbside pickup initiatives at select locations in the greater Des Moines region.

For full-service fueling, customers must call the main store number upon arrival at the pump, then hand their payment card or cash to the store associate who will run the transaction and perform the fueling process. Employees will wear a new pair of gloves for each transaction.

For curbside pickup, customers can call the main store phone number to place their order, which will be delivered to their vehicle upon arrival.

"We are always looking for ways to better safeguard our customers and associates," said Kum & Go President Tanner Krause. "Going back to our roots to provide a full-service fueling option can help people maintain social distancing and avoid common touch points. Our stores provide essential services and goods and we are proud to be able support our communities during these challenging times."

The programs will roll out to all Kum & Go stores next week. Hours will vary by store, but most will operate both services from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Currently participating stores are located at:

1293 8th Street, West Des Moines

5970 Morning Star Court, Pleasant Hill

1200 N. Walnut, Colfax

141 South Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

1430 1st Ave North, Altoona

5901 Mill Civic Parkway, BLDG 2000

4960 E Broadway Avenue, Des Moines

1300 Keosauqua Way, Des Moines

220 50th St., West Des Moines

5969 Ashworth Rd., West Des Moines

7265 Vista Dr., West Des Moines

7229 University Ave., Windsor Heights

2110 Guthrie Ave. Des Moines

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 c-stores in 11 states. The fourth-generation family-owned company traces its roots back to its first store in 1959.