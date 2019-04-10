Kum & Go Signs On With Partnership for a Healthier America

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC will offer its customers healthier food at better prices through a three-year commitment to Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA).

All 400 Kum & Go convenience stores will offer healthier offerings such as fresh fruits and vegetables; grab-and-go items; beverages; and prepared items from its fresh food program.

The retailer will also offer special price promotions on healthier items and include healthier options in its &Rewards loyalty program.

"Kum & Go is proud to announce these new commitments with Partnership for a Healthier America," said Kum & Go Chairman and CEO Kyle J. Krause. "The partnership's mission to ensure all families have access to nutritious foods is in lock step with our own goals to help make healthy choices convenient and accessible for all."

Kum & Go has also committed to increasing the number of locations that participate in its food rescue program, which donates food and beverages to local food banks and provides discounts on their healthier offerings to employees.

PHA is a nonprofit that helps leverage the power of corporate America to improve the food supply.

"One in two Americans visits a convenience store every day. The convenience store industry has recognized the important role they must play in providing healthy, nutritious options for customers," said Nancy Roman, president and CEO of PHA. "We are excited to have Kum & Go's commitment to expand healthier options throughout its 400 stores."

Kum & Go and PHA announced the commitment at the 2019 NACS Show, held Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

"The convenience retailing industry is committed to making the healthy choice the convenient choice. Kum & Go's commitment with PHA furthers the work of the country's leading convenience retailers and distributors to help make a positive difference in millions of Americans lives every day," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour, noting that NACS is the only retail-focused association to commit with PHA and was named PHA's 2019 "Partner of the Year" in recognition of the convenience industry's support of the organization's mission.

Des Moines-based Kum & Go has nearly 400 stores in 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming. It is No. 24 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.