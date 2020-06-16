Press enter to search
Kum & Go Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Improve In-Store Execution

Kum & Go Turns to Artificial Intelligence to Improve In-Store Execution

06/16/2020
A Kum & Go convenience store

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC is turning to retail technology to make it easier for customers to shop its stores.

"Kum & Go is excited to partner with CB4 to identify sales opportunities," said Marty Roush, Kum & Go vice president of operations. "We announced this tool to our district supervisors and they can't wait to put this in the hands of their teams to improve operational execution."

According to New York-based CB4, retailers are equipping store associates with artificial intelligence (AI) powered tools to improve in-store execution. C-store managers use CB4 to find opportunities to make in-store adjustments that drive sales of a specific product. This includes replenishing products left in the stock room, resolving out-of-stocks, correcting ticketing and pricing errors, and anything else that makes it difficult for shoppers to find and purchase what they want.

"In this 'new normal', shoppers choose where to go based on how easy it is to find everything they want," said Michael Schwibinz, enterprise sales director of CB4. "We're excited that one of the most respected and recognizable names in convenience has entrusted us with helping them deliver that ease of experience."

Des Moines-based Kum & Go operates 400 stores across 11 states. New York-based CB4 is a technology firm.

