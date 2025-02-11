Will a New Administration Result in a New Approach to Tobacco & Nicotine Regulation?

In the early days of President Trump's Administration, there have already been significant developments with the approach to proposed tobacco-related regulations.

Within the first week after taking office, the administration withdrew two proposed rules: one banning menthol in cigarettes and the other banning flavored cigars. The Biden Administration delayed final adoption of these last April because the rules "garnered historic attention and the public comment period has yielded an immense amount of feedback, including from various elements of the civil rights and criminal justice movement," according to an April 26 statement from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. This decision was a result of the more than 250,000 public comments that were received, the overwhelming majority of which were in opposition to the proposed rules.

In the week prior to President Trump's inauguration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the first premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) authorizations for nicotine pouches when it issued marketing granted orders (MGO) for 20 ZYN pouch products. The FDA cited that ZYN's PMTA applications demonstrated substantially lower amounts of harmful constituents than cigarettes and most smokeless tobacco products, and provided evidence from a study showing that a substantial proportion of adults who use cigarette and/or smokeless tobacco products completely switched to the newly authorized nicotine pouch products.

Only time will tell what is next in the landscape of tobacco and nicotine regulation from the White House and the FDA. One of the biggest opportunities for the federal government is to support tobacco harm reduction policies by authorizing more PMTA vapor and nicotine pouch product applications that provide adult smokers with more choices of less risky tobacco products.

During his campaign, President Trump said on his social media platform that he would "save vaping again." The best way to achieve this campaign pledge is by having the FDA authorize more than the current 34 vapor products that have MGO. It is important that further authorizations also include flavored products that adult vaping consumers have used to migrate from combustible cigarettes.