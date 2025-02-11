Will a New Administration Result in a New Approach to Tobacco & Nicotine Regulation?
A similar regulatory approach is encouraged in the nicotine pouch space. As a category, these products have tobacco harm reduction benefits for adults and low youth usage as evidenced by last fall's "National Youth Tobacco Survey" conducted by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Coupled with additional PMTA authorizations, the FDA needs to continue its stepped-up enforcement against illicit vapor and nicotine pouch products. Last year, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Justice announced the formation of a multiagency taskforce to combat the illegal distribution and sale of e-cigarettes. The taskforce brings together multiple law enforcement partners, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Federal Trade Commission to coordinate and streamline efforts to bring all available criminal and civil tools to bear against the distribution and sale of illicit e-cigarettes.
Additionally, the FDA and the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced a proposed rule that would require an importer of vapor/e-cigarette products to submit the FDA-issued Submission Tracking Number (STN) into the electronic imports system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The STN is the application number that FDA assigns to submissions such as PMTA applications. Under the proposed rule, if a STN is not submitted for a vapor product, it may be denied entry into the United States.
NATO filed comments in support of the proposed rule as it is a reasonable and relatively low-cost mechanism to help ensure that only those vapor products permissible for sale in the U.S. enter domestic commerce and to help eliminate the influx of illicit, foreign-manufactured vapor products (especially those from China). NATO also recommended expanding this proposal to other emerging tobacco product categories that require marketing authorization via the PMTA pathway, such as nicotine pouches or other modern oral products.
NATO will continue to be engaged with federal regulators in efforts to promote federal tobacco harm reduction policies that support selling tobacco and nicotine products responsibly and in compliance with all applicable laws.
David Spross is executive director of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO), a national retail trade association that represents more than 66,000 stores throughout the country.
Editor's note: The opinions expressed in this column are the author's and do not necessarily reflect the views of Convenience Store News.