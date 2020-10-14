Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt Elected New NACS Chairman

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Kwik Chek CEO Kevin Smartt was named the 2020-2021 NACS Chairman, beginning his term following the virtual NACS Board of Directors meeting on Oct. 13.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, Kwik Chek operates 47 convenience stores across the Lone Star State and Oklahoma. The retailer recently announced it is rebranding to TXB (Texas Born), emphasizing the company's Texas roots and values that the brand has been built on. The initiative should be completed over the next three years, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Additionally, Smartt is owner and CEO of McCraw Oil Co., a fuel wholesale distribution company; McCraw Transport Inc., a fuel delivery company; and Texas Born, a food product company.

Smartt also leads the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members include:

Vice Chairman, Treasurer: Jared Scheeler, The Hub Convenience Stores Inc.

Vice Chairman, Strategic Communications: Ken Parent, Pilot Flying J LLC

Vice Chairman, Legislative: Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC

Vice Chairman, Member Services: Lisa Dell'Alba, Square One Markets Inc.

Vice Chairman, Research and Technology: Andy Jones, Sprint Food Stores Inc.

Vice Chairman: Victor Paterno, Philippine Seven Corp. dba 7-Eleven Convenience Store

Vice Chairman: Brian Hannasch, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Two past chairmen — 2019-2020 NACS Chairman Julie Jackowski of Casey's General Stores Inc. and 2018-2019 NACS Chairman Frank Gleeson of Aramark — also serve on the Executive Committee.

During the Board of Directors meeting, NACS also named three new retail members: Chris Bambury, vice president, Bambury Inc.; George Fournier, president, EG America LLC; and Ina (Missy) Matthews, owner, Childers Oil Co.

In addition, Rick Brindle, vice president, industry development at Mondelēz International, was named the 2020-2021 NACS Supplier Board chairman. Brindle has been in his current role at Mondelēz since 2012 and previously worked at Safeway Stores, Proctor & Gamble, Nabisco and Kraft Foods. He was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2017 and honored as the Supplier inductee in Convenience Store News’ Hall of Fame in 2018.

Brent Cotten, senior director, customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co., was named chairman elect, and three new members were elected to the NACS Supplier Board:

Mike Gilroy, Mars Wrigley

Kevin M. LeMoyne, The Coca-Cola Co.

Lesley D. Saitta, Impact 21

Based in Alexandria, NACS is led by a 30-member Board of Directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board serve on the Board of Directors.