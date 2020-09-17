Kwik Chek Serves Up Six New Menu Items to Accommodate Gluten-Free & Keto Diets

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Kwik Chek is expanding its menu to make it easy for on-the-go customers to find delicious and nutritious items that accommodate a variety of diets.

This includes snacks and fresh-made menu items that fit gluten-free, keto and vegetarian diets.

"We love adding foods that are not only delicious, but accommodate everyone's diet," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek Food Stores. "We combat the stigma of convenience store foods by offering fresh, better for you options. Kwik Chek believes on-the-go meals shouldn't have to sacrifice quality."

New, fresh menu items that are gluten-free and keto friendly include:

Fresh steamed broccoli medley

Chicken rice pilaf

Street corn (gluten free only)

Spring mix side salad

Grilled chicken tenders

Smoked pork ribs

Customers can also customize their chicken orders to suit their preferences, with the choice of grilled, fried, spicy or sauced chicken.

Additionally, nutritious snack options include Strawberry Fields salad, fresh cut pineapple cups and strawberry blueberry cups.

Kwik Chek also offers fresh produce, such as pineapples, potatoes, peppers, tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, cantaloupes and more.

Headquartered in Spicewood, Kwik Chek Food Stores has more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.