Kwik Chek's Rewards Program Goes Completely Mobile

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Kwik Chek Food Stores has relaunched its loyalty app and streamlined the signup process to offer more convenience and rewards for users.

The new app enhances the kwikcard Rewards loyalty program, enabling customers to earn more points, and the ability to use those points as cash inside the store or at the gas pump.

The kwikchek app now allows customers to sign up for their kwikcard Rewards payment card in the app itself instead of picking up a card in-store and enrolling online.

"Convenience is our main priority at Kwik Chek," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of Kwik Chek. "We wanted to push the limits of technology and innovation to ensure our customers are getting the most out of kwikcard Rewards by making the signup and user experience as easy as possible. Shifting our kwikcard Rewards program to be completely mobile will give customers the ultimate savings experience."

In addition to earning points for fuel savings on specially marked items, the new program allows customers to earn points through purchases of fresh-made food from any Kwik Chek location with foodservice. They will receive four points per food item.

One point can be redeemed for 1 cent off per gallon of gas. Customers also receive 100 points when they register for kwikcard Rewards, which can be redeemed for $1 off per gallon of gas (with a 20 gallon maximum) or $1 off an in-store transaction.

The app also offers mobile payment at the cash register or fuel pump. When buying gas, customers can turn on and authorize the gas pump from their cell phone and pay for the transaction through the app and from their car using mobile payment technology powered by P97.

Exclusive digital coupons will be available for candy, snacks, drinks, tobacco products and more. Powered by Koupon Media, the coupons appear in the app as one-time use barcodes.

The company plans to add more loyalty benefits, including mobile ordering for fresh-made food, later this year.

"Making the consumer journey as easy as possible is in the forefront of our minds and our goals for 2020," Smartt said. "The natural next step is mobile food ordering, where customers can order food through our app and pick it up at their convenience, either by curbside pick-up or coming inside the store. This is an important destination for Kwik Chek to reach, as well as for the convenience store industry as a whole."

Based in Spicewood, Kwik Chek is a family of convenience stores, grocery stores and quick food operations with more than 45 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma.