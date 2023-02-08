Kwik Stop Rolls Out Digital Signage Across C-store Network

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Kwik Stop selected Watchfire, a provider of exterior, interior and gas price LED displays, to supply digital signs at 27 of its locations in Nebraska and Colorado.

To date, 23 locations have placed double-faced, outdoor digital signs, with the remaining scheduled to be completed by summer. In addition, some locations have also installed Watchfire's Price Watcher gas price signs , which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently, day or night, according to the company.

The digital displays replaced Kwik Stop's letter boards that made it difficult to change messages and often contained mismatched letters. Messages were also limited to just three or fewer lines.

"Our old signs were an eye-sore and we worried that this could cause potential customers to skip a visit," said Sean O'Neill, Kwik Stop's director of business development. "Now, our signage is clean, modern and crisp. Our stores have great curb appeal."

Kwik Stop locations use digital signs to display specials to get customers into the stores and gas prices to capture passing traffic. The stores also use the signs to display messages to support local events and sports teams.

O'Neill programs all the signs from one location using Watchfire's Ignite OPx cloud-based software. Store managers emails a request with the information they would like displayed, and O'Neill creates and schedules the messages from his computer.

The signs were designed, sold and installed by Condon Signs of North Platte.

Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for more than 90 years and LED signs since 1998. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide.

Founded by Paul and Jacque Trumble, the Kwik Stop convenience store chain is a privately held company with corporate offices located in North Platte. All Kwik Stop locations sell fuel and are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.